Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 08:00

Cork's Cope Foundation continue to provide invaluable service

Cork's Cope Foundation continue to provide invaluable service

Cope Foundation Service user Fiona McCarthy speaking to family Pic Darragh Kane

John Bohane

THE Cope Foundation has thanked the Cork community for its support throughout 2020.

The generosity of the public has ensured the Cope Foundation can provide its service to 2,800 people, their families, and its 1,200 employees.

The chief executive of Cope Foundation, Sean Abbott, reflected on a year that presented many challenges for the organisation. “It’s been a year for resilience, understanding, and discovery. We still find ourselves having to make some tough decisions,” he said.

Mr Abbott praised the staff of the Cope Foundation for helping the organisation face the many challenges this year presented.

“We were already experiencing funding shortfalls, so our organisation was completely thrown when Covid-19 reared its ugly head,” Mr Abbott said. 

“With almost immediate effect, we had to close our day services, curtail our respite and multi-disciplinary services, and carefully cocoon those living in our residential services. We could support people remotely using video calls. Staff right across the organisation worked hard to develop alternative ways to support people. As the situation progressed, each day presented new challenges.”

The organisation’s fundraising was utterly disrupted by the pandemic. However, Cope developed online campaigns to generate funds. Income was primarily needed for technology.

The annual Christmas draw had to move online and well-known Cork personalities promoted the campaign on Instagram and Facebook.

Mr Abbott paid tribute to all for their fund-raising efforts. “Technology is vital when delivering services and supports; promoting independence; continuing learning, and providing people with options.

“Funds raised this year will help Cope Foundation offer more assistive technology to its centres and services to empower people supported and make everyone more connected.”

Mr Abbott said that Cope is passionate about advocating for society to be more inclusive.

Read More

Watch: Caitriona Twomey wins 'Hero' award for work with Cork Penny Dinners 

More in this section

Lucky dog rescued by Coastguard off Cork coast Lucky dog rescued by Coastguard off Cork coast
Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 23rd December CMO warns of steep rise in positivity rates, and 'concerning trend' in hospital numbers 
charity
Taoiseach acknowledges 'severe impact' of Brexit on Irish fishing industry and promises support 

Taoiseach acknowledges 'severe impact' of Brexit on Irish fishing industry and promises support 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad