Body recovered off the Old Head of Kinsale

Emergency services that assisted in the recovery of a body off the Old Head of Kinsale yesterday have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

A multi-agency recovery of an individual was underway yesterday afternoon during challenging weather conditions.

Crews from the Old Head/Seven Heads Coast Guard Unit, Gardaí, the RNLI and the National Ambulance Service, as well as the R117 helicopter, worked together in the search for the missing person.

Tragically, the person was located deceased using forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras.

In a post on social media, Rescue 117 shared footage of the tricky flying conditions.

"Tasked yesterday to the Old Head of Kinsale along with Old Head/Seven Heads coast guard unit, NAS, Garda and RNLI for a missing person.

"Located using FLIR camera.

"Condolences to friends and family of the casualty and may they rest in peace.

"Footage with thanks from the coast guard unit showing the tricky location and great flying skills from the crew involved in the recovery," they said.