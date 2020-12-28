Watch: Caitriona Twomey wins 'Hero' award for work with Cork Penny Dinners 

Caitriona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners has been named as one of the winners of the Credit Union’s Reward Your Hero competition.

The online competition asked entrants to nominate a local hero who has demonstrated inspirational courage, selflessness and kindness this year.

Caitriona Twomey was nominated for her tireless work and commitment to Cork Penny Dinners.

The charitable organisation serve up to 2,000 meals every week as well as delivering food hampers to families and individuals experiencing difficulty.

Luke Casey, Marketing Manager of St. Michael's Credit Union presented Ms Twomey with the reward and described her as “a very worthy winner for the fantastic work she does with Cork Penny Dinners”.

Speaking on the win, Ms Twomey said that the €1,000 prize will be a big help this year.

“This prize money will make a huge difference this Christmas and everybody is going to be so happy when they realise what it’s all about,” she said.

“All I can do is smile from ear to ear because it's brilliant and I wasn’t expecting it. It makes me feel good about what I’m doing and to know that someone else is taking notice is really nice."

The award was presented to Caitriona Twomey as she prepared to deliver hundreds of Christmas Day meals to people in need across Cork.

This Christmas alone, Cork Penny Dinners delivered and served over 500 hot meals on Christmas Day in addition to the thousands of hampers they provided to those in need across Cork.

Head of the Irish League of Credit Unions’ Communications, Paul Bailey said that the Reward Your Hero campaign aimed to recognise those who made a real difference this year.

“The credit union ethos is people-first, and the Hero campaign aims to recognise and reward those who have put the needs of others needs first and made a real difference this year.

“2020 has been difficult, but it’s shown just how selfless, brave and kind thousands can be – and we wanted to end the year by recognising this heroism. We have no doubt there are plenty of heroes in Cork worthy of this recognition."

“We’re very grateful for this and I am very grateful to be able to share this with my fellow volunteers,” added Ms Twomey.