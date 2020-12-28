Flight bound for Manchester diverted to Cork due to unruly passenger

A flight from the Canary Islands to Manchester in the UK was diverted to Cork Airport last night after a female passenger became abusive to the crew and her fellow passengers.

A decision was made to land the flight from Fuerteventura at Cork Airport on Sunday after the Captain deemed that the behaviour of the passenger in her thirties was causing a beach of safety for the crew and other passengers.

It is understood the woman was heavily under the influence of alcohol and was very agitated.

Gardaí boarded the plane and arrested the woman under Section 48 of the State Airports (Shannon Group) Act, 2014 for offences under section 2A of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

She was detained at Togher Garda Station on the south side of the city where she was expected to be charged last night.

It’s understood she will appear before a sitting of Cork District Court this week.

The woman was accompanied by a partner and children on the flight. It is understood they continued on the journey to the UK.

The flight resumed its journey to Manchester shortly after the women was taken from the plane.