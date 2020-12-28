Sister of murder victim Frankie Dunne continues to seek justice a year on

THE sister of Frankie Dunne, who was murdered a year ago on Boreenmanna Road, is hoping justice can be got for her brother.

The 64-year-old’s dismembered body was discovered in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road on December 28 2019.

He had been living close by in supported accommodation provided by Cork Simon. A man was arrested in July and questioned about aiding a suspect in the case to flee the country. The man was later released without charge.

Frankie Dunne was last seen alive when he left Cork Simon’s Clanmornin House on the Boreenamanna Road on December 27 at 7pm.

Mr Dunne’s dismembered remains were found in the back garden of derelict Castlegreina House less than 500m from Clanmornin House about 4pm the next day. He is believed to have been murdered on the evening or night of December 27.

Frankie’s grieving sister Monica Butler said he was the youngest in a family of eight siblings and had battled for years with alcoholism.

She says he spent two days in her home just weeks before his horrific death but nothing she and other family members did could make him leave his life on the streets of the city.

She is hoping that the person who killed her brother can be brought to justice, and says he did not deserve to die in such a vicious way.

“We miss him so much,” she says. “We think of him all the time.”

Monica says he loved company, but that he also loved “his few cans”.

She adds: “He was not allowed to drink in our family’s homes and it was his choice to choose the street. A few weeks before he died, he spent two days with me.”

She continues: “He was a character and would always come out with things to make you laugh. We loved him so much. And he had three beautiful children.”

But she adds: “He couldn’t see from the end of a bottle.

“He would make you laugh until you cried. We have great memories of him but the road he chose was one we didn’t want for him. He was an alcoholic and the streets were his life.”

For Monica, Frankie’s death was the third tragic death in her life.

Eighteen years ago, her son John was killed on his way home from a night out. He was shot at point-blank range by a masked gunman minutes after an argument outside a chip shop on Blarney Street in the early hours of October 7, 2002. He was walking along Gurranabraher Road, heading home to Cathedral Road, with his girlfriend, when he was shot.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. The couple had a young son who is 21 years old now.

In 2006, her husband John died by suicide, unable to cope with the grief from his son’s death. For Monica, his death came as a terrible shock as she had no idea that he was feeling so low because she was in the depths of grief herself.

Nobody has ever been convicted in connection with the shooting of Monica’s only child. A trial of two men charged with his murder collapsed after a key witness claimed memory loss in 2006.

“What happened to the three of them (Frankie, John Junior and John Senior), you could not imagine happening in your wildest dreams,” Monica says. Her son’s death came just under three months before his 21st birthday, which they had been planning. John was the only child of Monica and her husband.

She is now hoping for justice for Frankie and says he deserves it.

She says: “Anyone who died like that deserves justice. We are living a nightmare.”

Frankie was laid to rest in St Michael’s cemetery in Blackrock in January. During his funeral Mass in St Mary’s on the Hill Church in Knocknaheeny, a blanket representing the warmth shown by Cork Simon was one of the gifts taken to the altar.

Also among the symbols of his life was a game of Scrabble, which the 64-year-old loved to play.

Relatives told how he loved to joke and have fun, as well as listening to music and singing songs. He also enjoyed cooking and had cooked coddle shortly before his death for members of his family.

He spent last Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with members of his family and returned to his Cork Simon accommodation on Boreenmanna Road that evening, where he watched Mr Bean.

His god daughter Breda told the congregation at his funeral Mass of their close bond, saying they used to watch Animal Planet together. She was very touched when he gave her a box set of Planet Earth when she got married.

She added that he was a man who did not want much in life, “just a few simple pleasures like fags, a bet, listening to Irish traditional music and having a drink or two”.

During the prayers of the faithful, Cork Simon staff were remembered “for their tenderness and care” to Frankie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.