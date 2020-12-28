Cork native Garda Mary Gardiner named one of the 'Kerry Heroes' for 2020

Cork native Garda Mary Gardiner has been named as one of the 'Kerry Heroes' for 2020 in recognition of her community work.

Garda Mary, originally from of The Glen in Cork city, is currently stationed in Tralee and became an internet sensation earlier this year when she donned her dancing shoes for the 'Do It For Dan' campaign.

Joined at a distance by some local residents, Garda Mary starred in her own music video for the Tony Christie classic 'Amarillo' in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the medical treatment of one-year-old Dan Donoher who was born with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease.

She also organised a video performance of 'Uptown Funk' which involved the emergency services, including; Gardaí, the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service, for the #BetterLifeforLivie campaign.

This was also to raise funds for a young Kerry girl's specialist treatment.

In a post on social media, Gardaí paid tribute to Garda Mary, lauding her as "an inspirational member of An Garda Síochána" who has dedicated herself to "fostering an atmosphere of generosity and goodwill in the community, whilst doing it in a very hands on and humorous way".

"When not trying to dance her way to becoming an internet sensation, Mary has done many other things behind the scenes.

"She does it quietly and discreetly without an expectation of plaudits.

"She is very caring and discreet, and always out for the good of those involved.

"She is the model community garda who always has a smile on her face," Gardaí continued.