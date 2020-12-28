Cork weather: Met Éireann issues early forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Met Éireann has given an early indication of the weather conditions expected for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Cork looks set to avoid the rain that is currently forecast for some northern and western coastal counties during the day on Thursday.

However, it will be a cold day, with highs of just 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

Temperatures will dip further overnight to around 0 to +2 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Scattered showers, some of which will be wintry are also likely overnight.

Met Éireann has also warned that frost and icy patches could develop.

It will remain cold but mostly dry with "good sunny spells" on New Year's Day, the national forecaster has stated.

Temperatures will range from about 4 to 7 degrees during the day, however, it will become colder overnight with frost beginning to develop again.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning remains in effect for Cork and several other counties until 2pm today.

It will be cold and blustery tonight with widespread showers, some wintry on higher ground.

Tomorrow will be cold and breezy with "bright and dry periods" forecast.

Afternoon temperatures will be between 3 to 6 degrees in "fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds".

Temperatures tomorrow night will fall to between -3 and +2 degrees.

"A spell of rain will move into parts of the southwest and west late in the night, with the potential for some sleet and snow possible through the midlands and southeast in light to moderate cyclonic variable breezes," Met Éireann has stated.

Wednesday will be another cold day "with rain and sleet in parts of the west and south with a period of sleet or snow in the east".