Man and woman to appear in court this morning in relation to Cork burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged two people in relation to a burglary in Cork city on December 27, 2020.

At around 6am, Gardaí received a report of a possible break in at a business on Leitrim Street, Cork. 

Gardaí from Watercourse Road and Mayfield Garda Stations attended where they found a man in his 40s and woman in her 30s on the premises.

They were both arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

