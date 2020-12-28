Almost half of calls to Tabor Group this year related to cocaine addiction

Almost half of phone calls received by the Tabor Group in 2020 have related to cocaine addiction.

In a statement, the Tabor Group said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the surge in cocaine has not slowed down "with almost every second call we receive from individuals suffering from addiction or their loved ones being related to cocaine.”

In its annual report for 2019, the group also highlighted the prevalence of cocaine among those seeking help.

The statement said: “It’s no secret by now that cocaine has seen an enormous resurge in recent years. It’s being used across all different demographics and occupations and not just in cities, but in rural villages across Ireland too. Here at Tabor Group, our statistics from clients that have received treatment certainly backs up this statement. In our secondary residential treatment centre, Tabor Fellowship, cocaine came out on top as the specific drug of choice in 2019. A massive 94% of clients stated cocaine as a drug of choice, surprisingly 4% more than alcohol. This was a substantial increase of 12% in comparison to 2018. Equally, in our primary residential treatment centre, Tabor Lodge, cocaine saw an increase of 6% as drug of choice among clients in 2019 in comparison to the year previously. This was the second most popular drug of choice, behind only to alcohol.”

The statement concluded: “Because cocaine is not a poor man’s drug, many addicts undergo counselling not only for mental addiction, but also for financial and relational problems due to the fact that many users let the drug destroy every aspect of their lives. A substantial number incur massive debt and destroy relationships due to their addiction. After treatment we recommend the recovering addict join a support group because cocaine can cause random, intense cravings even years after last use."