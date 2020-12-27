Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 19:56

Roads gritted ahead of overnight temperature drop

A dip in temperatures has instigated precautionary gritting across the Cork City and County road network.

Roisin Burke

The gritting started at 6pm and is to salt most main routes of the city along with a number of county routes
The gritting started at 6pm and is to salt most main routes of the city along with a number of county routes including: The South Ring Road N40 as far as Ovens bridge, the M8 as far as the toll plaza, the N25 as far as Junction 6 (Whitegate,) the N20 starting at The Commons Inn as far as the Killarney roundabout, the N71 as far as the end of the dual carriageway, all routes start at the Dunkettle Interchange.

These are among the routes being salted for a comprehensive summary take a look at the Cork County Council's gritting route which is available here.

The city salting routes are here.

