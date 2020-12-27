Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 17:17

Restrictions latest: new restrictions come into effect with more to follow in coming days

Gardai at a checkpoint at Innishannon as part of Operation Fanacht earlier this year.  Picture: Andy Gibson

New restrictions under Level 5 of the Living with Covid plan have come into effect today.

On Tuesday, the government agreed Level 5 restrictions will apply nationally until January 12th, with some specific adjustments and certain transitional arrangements during the Christmas period.

Under the latest measures, which have come into effect today, people can no longer travel outside of their county, unless returning home, while visits to people’s homes are limited to just visitors from one other household.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants can only offer delivery and take-away food while places of worship can only open for private prayer.

A number of additional restrictions will come into effect next week.

From January 1st, people are not allowed to visit other people’s homes or gardens except for essential family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

From January 3rd, a maximum of six people can attend a wedding.

Up to 10 mourners can attend a funeral.

