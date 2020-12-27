Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 16:43

Roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine programme to begin Tuesday 

Pictured are Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD , Paul Reid, CEO, HSE and Professor Brian MacCraith, Chairperson of the High-Level Task Force pictured as the HSE Takes delivery of the first doses of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine yesterday morning.  Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme is due to begin on Tuesday, a day earlier than initially planned.

The Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid said today that the first vaccines will be given to people in Ireland this week.

Speaking on RTÉ's This Week, Mr Reid said “my expectation is that we will get some vaccines going on the 29th…” explaining that teams were working this weekend on the registration and consent process.

It is reported that Cork University Hospital is among four hospitals where the vaccine will first be administered.

Earlier today, Mr Reid also warned that alarming numbers of people are being tested for Covid-19.

Paul Reid tweeted: "Testing and tracing volumes now at alarming levels.

"Our highest daily tests now at 23,000.

"Community positivity reaching 10%. Close contacts averaging at five people.

"Tracing calls gone from less than 10K to now over 3OK per week.

"Please review New Year plans to keep safe."

