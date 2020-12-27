Pictures: Christmas swim traditions continued in Covid times with chilly dips all round!

Brave souls across Cork started their festive celebrations with a chilly dip along the coast.

Willie O'Callagan, safety officer on duty at the Passage GAA club Christmas day swim at Passage West , Co. Cork

In other years there would have been organised swims at various beaches, however, this year, as a consequence of the ongoing pandemic, these events were cancelled.

Emily Bergin and Sylvie Plant at the Christmas day swim at Garrettstown, Co. Cork

Despite this, pods of families and friends still made the trek to places like Myrtleville, Dock Beach, Kinsale and Garretstown to brace the cold.

Odhran, Fionnan, Donnachadh and Aoibhlinn Smith at the Christmas day swim at Garrettstown, Co. Cork

Jennifer Martin from Waterfall took the plunge at Dock Beach with her family, as she does every year.

“We do a Christmas Day swim every year, and it’s one of our favourite traditions as a family. It’s a great way to start the morning and you feel fresh for the day. It takes a while to get feeling back in the hands and toes but a few cups of tea on the beach afterwards helps! Looking forward to next year already!”