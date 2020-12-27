Weather warning issued for Cork with cold conditions ahead

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Cork on Sunday evening into Monday morning with a snow and ice warning issued for a number of other counties.

This is the second wind warning for Cork, following on from Storm Bella which hit over the weekend.

Met Eireann has forecast northwesterly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by the UK Met Office), veering northerly overnight, reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Winds will be stronger in exposed areas and on higher ground.

The weather office also said with the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday evening until 2pm on Monday.

Sunday, which was cold and blustery, with occasional sunny spells and frequent showers, had high temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees.

Sunday night is expected to consist of blustery showers with temperatures dropping between 0 and +3.

A surfer on the crest of a wave at Garrettstown, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Monday is predicted to be cold with widespread showers and highest afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, feeling colder in fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds.

Tuesday is thought to be cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly wintry in some parts, but there will be good dry periods as well. Temperatures will be around 4 to 6 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds.

Tuesday night is expected to be very cold and frosty with icy stretches as temperatures fall between - 2 and + 1 degrees. There may also be some snow on high ground.

Wednesday is forecast to be another cold day although remaining dry in the north and east of Cork with rain and sleet in the west and south.

Read More Storm Bella on the way: Two weather warnings in place for Cork

Wednesday night is likely to have some icy patches with temperatures dropping between -2 and + 2.

New Year’s Eve on Thursday will remain cold and dry with sunny spells followed by a cold and frosty Thursday night with temperatures between -2 and +2.

New Year's Day will be cold with light northerly breezes and most places will be dry with sunny spells but there will be some isolated showers in coastal areas.