CMO says Covid-19 situation is 'very concerning' as almost 1300 new cases reported

The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said Ireland has returned to 'very high levels of COVID-19' as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 1296 cases of Covid-19

The HPSC has also been notified of six further deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2,200.

“For the second day in a row we are reporting more than a thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19," Dr Tony Holohan said. "Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of Wave Two of this disease. This is very concerning.”

“While today is a positive day with the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Comirnaty), it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures.”

“We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family and not have visitors to our homes. Our adherence to public health advice will remain our best defence against this disease and help us protect our vulnerable loved ones from the effects of COVID-19.”