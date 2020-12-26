Storm Bella on the way: Two weather warnings in place for Cork

Met Éireann has issued two status yellow warnings for today and early tomorrow, with strong winds and heavy rain expected to cause disruption in Cork and across the country.

A nationwide wind warning will come into effect at 3pm, with westerly winds expected to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Gusts will be higher at times near the west coast.

Met Éireann warned: “With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding along the west coast.”

The warning will remain in place until 4am on Sunday.

A status yellow rain warning will also come into effect at 3pm today.

Met Éireann said that the “heavy rain” associated with the storm “will move southwards over Ireland and may cause localised flooding in some areas”.

Like the wind warning, it will remain in place until 4am on Sunday.

Following the warnings, Sunday is expected to be a mixed bag.

Met Éireann said that tomorrow will be “a very cold and blustery day with sunny spells and showers, some of sleet, snow or hail”.

Rain will continue into the evening but it “will be followed by largely dry and clear conditions overnight, although scattered showers will persist in the northwest and west”.

Monday is expected to be “cold with widespread showers”.

As evening falls it will stay “cold and blustery with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, turning wintry on higher ground”.