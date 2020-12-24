73 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Cork on Christmas Eve

The Department of Health has been notified of 922 new cases of Covid-19 today, with eight additional deaths.

Of today's cases, 438 were men, 477 were women and 68 per cent were under the age of 45. The median age of cases was 33-years-old.

There were 337 cases recorded in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford and 43 in Galway. The remaining 343 cases were spread across all remaining counties in the Republic.

As of 8am today, there were 255 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, 22 of whom were in Intensive Care Units and 37 patients were admitted within the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan again urged the public to reconsider their social interactions over the coming days, saying: "This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice."

"Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union.

"Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas," Dr Holohan added.