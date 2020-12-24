Baby joy for Cork woman featured in RTÉ Christmas programme

A Cork woman who appeared in an RTÉ programme produced for Christmas about the nativity has experienced her own baby joy.

Naomi Lynch, a young expectant Cork mother, who features in RTÉ's short film, The Cork Nativity, on RTÉ One at 8pm this evening (repeated at 9.55am on Christmas Day), has shared her own 'glad tidings of great joy.'

Her son, Cuán, was born almost immediately after filming, and both mother and baby are doing well.

The Cork Nativity. Baby Cúan Michael Lynch.

Naomi, who shared photos of the baby beside her thrilled husband, Peter, and Cuan's big brother, Oisín, commented, "Cúan Michael Lynch was born the day after we filmed, at 8.38pm - 7lb 14oz of perfection! His older brother Oisín is obsessed with him!"

Naomi was among a diverse cast of people from Cork, who were involved in depicting the 2000-year-old Gospel Nativity story, telling it line-by-line in their own contemporary context.

The Cork Nativity Parents. Naomi & Peter Lynch welcome new son.

The short film, which also features Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King, Cork Penny Dinners hero, Caitriona Twomey, young Rebel Wheelers wheelchair basketball star TJ Lotty and a host of other Cork characters, has already attracted over 40,000 views on social media, on the RTÉ YouTube channel Twitter platforms, even before airing on TV.

The Cork Nativity. Big brother Oisín welcomes baby Cúan Michael Lynch

Despite being visibly very close to delivering her baby in Cork University Maternity Hospital, Naomi Lynch agreed to pull on a dressing gown and deliver a line from the original Nativity story, as she awaited the arrival of her own son: "You will find the baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger."