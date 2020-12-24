Wind warning issued for Cork from St Stephen's day with Storm Bella on the way

CORK may experience gust up to 110km/h on St Stephen's day as Storm Bella hits Ireland.
Today Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow warning that is valid from 12pm on Saturday through to 6am on Sunday.
Met Éireann said: "Through Saturday afternoon, evening and night, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.
"With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding. Further updates will be issued as necessary."
The warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
Wind Warning issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 24, 2020
