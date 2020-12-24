Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 12:51

Wind warning issued for Cork from St Stephen's day with Storm Bella on the way

Wind warning issued for Cork from St Stephen's day with Storm Bella on the way

Today Met Éireann issued a warning that is valid from 12pm on Saturday through to 6am on Sunday. Picture Denis Minihane.

CORK may experience gust up to 110km/h on St Stephen's day as Storm Bella hits Ireland. 

Today Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow warning that is valid from 12pm on Saturday through to 6am on Sunday.

Met Éireann said: "Through Saturday afternoon, evening and night, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

"With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding. Further updates will be issued as necessary."

The warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

More in this section

Beer In Amsterdam Popular Cork restaurant bar announces early closure due to Covid-19 case
Garda stock 80-year-old man dies in single-vehicle collision in West Cork
cork weather
CC COVID-19 NURSING HOMES REPORT

Simon Coveney: Brexit deal expected later today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad