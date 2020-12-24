Tabor Lodge to maintain support service over Christmas period

TABOR Lodge will maintain a phone support service for addicts during the Christmas season, because of an increase in demand resulting from the pandemic.

The clinical director of the Tabor Group, Mick Devine, said:

“Christmas can be a challenging time for anyone living with addiction.

Remaining sober can be especially hard, for individuals suffering with substance use disorder or those in early recovery. When you combine this with the challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19, we are facing into a Christmas unlike any other and feel it may be a particularly vulnerable time for some people and we want to be there to support them.”

He added: “We have seen a substantial increase in calls this calendar year, with COVID-19 being a big factor in that. Addiction issues don’t disappear over the Christmas season, and feel it’s important we continue to be there for anyone looking for support.”

Support will also be available to families, according to Mr Devine. He explained: “Christmas can be an extra tough time for those living with addiction in their households. We want to be there for anyone looking for advice and support not just for their loved ones suffering from an addiction, but for themselves to.”

The Tabor Group advises the following steps for recovering addicts during Christmas:

· Ensure that you have telephone numbers for people who can support you · Try to get to as many meetings as possible · Use the Fellowship, meetings and your sponsor

· Avoid ‘wet’ places and parties

· Take control of the situation – don’t invite people to you

· Be good to yourself. Allow yourself some treats

· Keep in touch with safe friends/family/support

· Keep balance and variety in your activities: TV, exercise, relaxation, walks in the fresh air

· Plan ahead by making a relapse/prevention plan

· Take the risk and join in the fun, but, give yourself a get-out clause for potentially difficult situations such as family parties.

· Speak to someone “Safe” before you go to a gathering and when you return from it

· Be clear and unapologetic with statements you make such as “I am not drinking alcohol, thanks, but I’d love lemonade” or “I won’t have that to eat I’m just after eating, but thanks anyway” or “I’m not gambling at the moment.”

The Tabor Group can be contacted on 021 488 7110.