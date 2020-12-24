Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 11:13

Popular Cork restaurant bar announces early closure due to Covid-19 case

Restaurants and pubs that serve food are to close from 3pm today.

TODAY is the last day gastropubs and restaurants can serve customers until January 12, at least, but one Cork restaurant pub has had to close their doors prematurely.

In a post on their Facebook page last night, the Ferry Boat Inn in Ringaskiddy announced they were closing to ensure the safety of their staff and customers after a positive Covid-19 test.

The post read: "Due to a member of staff testing positive to covid 19 unfortunately we must close... We are so sorry but for the safety of all our staff and customers we think this is the best option.

"I just want to thank all our customers for all there support over the year... Its been a roller-coaster of a year...."

 

Restaurants and pubs that serve food are to close from 3pm today under the new Government Covid-19 restrictions.

Forgo traditional multigenerational get togethers this Christmas, urges Cork expert amid rise in Covid-19 cases 

