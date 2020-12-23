Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 22:15

80-year-old man dies in single-vehicle collision in West Cork

80-year-old man dies in single-vehicle collision in West Cork

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. 

An 80-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in West Cork.

The incident happened on the L4704 from Durrus to Kilcrohane, in the townland of Ahakista, Bantry, at approximately 5.55p.m today. 

Gardaí attended the scene this evening. 

They said the man's body has now been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. 

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the townland of Ahakista, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning. 

Local diversions are in place.

More in this section

More than 100 people are currently without power due to outages in Cork  More than 100 people are currently without power due to outages in Cork 
Emergency services currently at the scene of a house fire in West Cork Emergency services currently at the scene of a house fire in West Cork
Hospital group urges the public to heed Christmas Covid guidelines

Hospital group urges the public to heed Christmas Covid guidelines

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad