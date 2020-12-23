80-year-old man dies in single-vehicle collision in West Cork

An 80-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in West Cork.

The incident happened on the L4704 from Durrus to Kilcrohane, in the townland of Ahakista, Bantry, at approximately 5.55p.m today.

Gardaí attended the scene this evening.

They said the man's body has now been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the townland of Ahakista, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning.

Local diversions are in place.