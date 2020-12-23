Hospital group urges the public to heed Christmas Covid guidelines

Ahead of the Christmas break and as the number of Covid-19 cases increases across the country, management at South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) are appealing to members of the public to follow the Government’s new Covid-19 guidelines that were announced yesterday.

The country will enter its third lockdown on Christmas Eve, as a range of restrictions take effect between tomorrow and the new year in an attempt to control surging levels of Covid-19 infections.

Under the new restrictions:

Current household visit rules remain in place until the end of St Stephen’s Day and then reduce to one other household until December 31st

Travel outside the county is permitted until the end of December 26th. People can travel back at their own pace but no new inter-county travel is allowed after that Christmas religious services can take place but move online after December 25th Travel restrictions from Britain remain in place until December 31st

Restaurants and pubs with food close from 3pm on Christmas Eve

Hairdressers and personal services to close from Christmas Eve Non-essential retail can remain open Gyms can stay open for individual training. The 5km limit will not be implemented but people are encouraged to exercise close to home

Restrictions to be reviewed on January 12th

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group said during the Christmas break, the hospital group is urging members of the public to abide by the new guidelines regarding Covid-19 and asked that people would limit contacts as much as possible.

"To ensure the safety of our communities, and to ensure that our vulnerable are protected, it is a matter of ongoing urgency that we adhere to the advice of public health experts.

"Across the S/SWHG, hospital staff are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients. The S/SWHG is very proud of our dedicated staff and how they have responded to this challenge.

"The perseverance which staff across the Group have shown and their ongoing commitment to providing the best possible care is greatly appreciated," he said.

"The coming weeks over the Christmas break and into the New Year will not be easy for anyone and the increased restrictions announced yesterday will require further buy-in from the public, who have already had to endure hardships as a result of this pandemic and the resulting restrictions," Mr O'Dwyer continued.

Management and staff in the South/South West Hospital Group are asking people to focus on: restricting their movements, hand washing, cough etiquette, wearing masks in public spaces, being aware of and recognising Covid-19 symptoms, and taking the appropriate course of action if symptoms present themselves.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued today, Cork University Hospital said that "strict visiting restrictions will remain in place in Cork University Hospital over the Christmas period."