Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 20:36

More than 100 people are currently without power due to outages in Cork 

More than 100 people are currently without power due to outages in Cork 

More than 100 people are without power in Cork tonight due to outages in several locations Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Nolan

More than 100 people are without power in Cork tonight due to outages in several locations.

Approximately 129 people in the Dennehy's Cross area of Cork city are currently without power due to an outage that occurred shortly before 8pm.

According to the ESB Network PowerCheck website, power won't be restored until midnight.

In a statement the ESB said:

"We apologise for the loss of supply. 

"We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Earlier, it was estimated that over 1,000 people were affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, a small number of people in Foxhole in Youghal are also without power until approximately 9:30pm.

There are also power outages in Charleville, where more than 40 people are without power.

The ESB estimates that power will be restored by 21:45.

Read More

Heavy rainfall leads to lots of surface water and flooding on Cork roads this morning

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 21st December Preliminary data suggests novel Covid-19 variant from UK is present in Ireland
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 21st December Covid-19 latest: 110 new cases in Cork as NPHET's concern 'continues to escalate'
esbcork city centre
Emergency services currently at the scene of a house fire in West Cork

Emergency services currently at the scene of a house fire in West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad