More than 100 people are currently without power due to outages in Cork 

More than 100 people are without power in Cork tonight due to outages in several locations.

Approximately 129 people in the Dennehy's Cross area of Cork city are currently without power due to an outage that occurred shortly before 8pm.

According to the ESB Network PowerCheck website, power won't be restored until midnight.

In a statement the ESB said:

"We apologise for the loss of supply.

"We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Earlier, it was estimated that over 1,000 people were affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, a small number of people in Foxhole in Youghal are also without power until approximately 9:30pm.

There are also power outages in Charleville, where more than 40 people are without power.

The ESB estimates that power will be restored by 21:45.