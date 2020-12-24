Cork saw a slight drop in the number of homeless adults during November 

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 07:00

CORK saw a slight decrease in the number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in November. File Picture: iStock

Amy Nolan

CORK saw a slight decrease in the number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in November.

In a report published by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, 393 adults in Cork were accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of November 23-29.

This is a decrease of nine people compared to the October report which showed that 402 adults in Cork were accessing this type of emergency accommodation during the week of October 19-25 this year. 

Dublin had the highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in November at 4,243 followed by Cork which had the second-highest figure. 

Limerick had the third-highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation, at 217. 

Nationally, 6,032 adults accessed emergency accommodation during the week of November 23-29.

This is a decrease of 63 people compared to the Homelessness Report for October 2020. 

In November there were a total of 1,034 families without a home compared to 1,117 in October. 

Meanwhile, the Cork Simon Community's recently published annual report revealed that more people than ever before sought help from Cork Simon Community's Homeless Emergency Support Services for shelter, care and support last year. 

