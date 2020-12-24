Temporary flood defences installed in Cork towns to remain in place for coming days 

FLOOD defences which had been installed in Fermoy and Mallow on Tuesday night are set to remain in place for the coming days to protect the towns from further potential flooding.

Yesterday, Cork County Council took to social media to notify the public that some local roads had been closed due to spot flooding as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Flood defences have been installed in Fermoy and Mallow overnight and some local roads have been closed such as Park Road in Mallow and Longfield’s Bridge to the west of Mallow at Newberry and Killavullen are also closed.

"The main flood defences that have been erected will be left in place for the coming days as further rainfall is forecast over the coming weekend.

"This position will be reviewed on an ongoing basis," the council stated.

On Wednesday morning, surface water and flooding were prevalent around the county following the incessant rainfall on Tuesday night.

"Thankfully many locations that had suffered flooding earlier in 2020 escaped on this occasion, but unfortunately, some other locations were badly hit," the council stated.

The worst affected areas were in West Cork and included Drimoleague, Drinagh, Dunmanway, Ballineen and Enniskeane, Macroom and Cloghroe.

A second pump was switched on by the lake in Dunmanway to help alleviate concerns of flooding.

The county council said that crews worked "throughout the night" to prevent flooding in a number of locations and to clear fallen trees, brought down by heavy winds.

County council crews were out dealing with the "after effects" for much of yesterday.

The council stated that the R588 between Enniskeane and Coppeen suffered significant damage.

They also closed the R587 near Ardcahan Bridge.