Cork man receives Guinness Book of Records certificate for wheelie record

CORK man Ted Brady recently received his framed copy of his Guinness Book of Records certificate for his wheelie world record over one kilometre.

Ted, who works for the Cork Airport Police and Fire Service was delighted to complete this feat.

"I initially completed the challenge in August 2017, but there was a delay in getting the certificate ratified. It got sorted eventually. It was a great honour to break the record,” he said.

The motorcycling enthusiast completed his tough assignment on one wheel, rather than two. To make the challenge even harder, he had to cover 1k on one wheel which was measured. Ted rose to the challenge to ensure he beat the world record.

“It is a land speed record that was done on one wheel rather than two. This was achieved on a motorbike. It is done on a runway that is 3k long. The middle part is the measured one. The first part is the run-in, you keep it up on one wheel before you do the exit speed which I achieved at 217.85 miles per hour. You then land and you need every bit of speed to achieve this perfectly,” he added.

Breaking the world record in this particular challenge which is held on an annual basis in Elvington, North Yorkshire always appealed to Ted as he revealed.

“I got interested in this record years ago because there was something different about it and it was a bit more difficult. This made it more exciting. This challenge is held every year in an ex RAF runway in North Yorkshire. It is one of the longest runways in the UK. It is 1k longer than Cork Airport which gives you an idea of how big it is. It is a very tough accomplishment. I have been going there for over 15 years. It is very tough to win the event and set a new record.”

The Guinness Book of Records didn’t ratify Ted’s achievement instantly as they needed to verify the validity of Ted’s brilliant achievement and ensure everything was achieved in a fair manner recalled Ted.

“There is a company in the UK called Straightliners who do all the timing for all sorts of races. They set up the timing equipment and they do all the organising around an event. If you had a Guinness official at an event, it would cost a considerable amount. The costs can be big and the rider pays for a lot of it. Straightliners were the authority as they measured the runway and the speed at which I completed my task. There was a bit of a delay as they were looking for certain aspects to be verified. They eventually came to the concussion that I broke the world record and they have recognised my achievement. This is a great feeling. It is great to have the achievement validated. It is a huge honour and I am very proud of my achievement,” he added.