Christmas is saved thanks to Glanmire boy who ensured Santa got Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

A six-year-old Cork boy recently sent a letter to Pfizer asking them to ensure Santa got the vaccine against Covid, so he could travel to children’s houses this Christmas.

Callum Thornhill, who is a senior infants student in St Joseph’s NS, Glanmire was thrilled to receive a letter back from the CEO of Pfizer. Callum’s proud mother Paula was delighted with the positive response.

“It was a lovely touch. He was delighted to get such a nice response. He was so happy they wrote back because I had warned him they might not be in a position to write back as they are so busy.

Callum Thornhill letter to Pfizer

"When they wrote back saying Santa was good to travel, it made his Christmas. It was a lovely gesture and so thoughtful. It has made for one very happy boy. We are very grateful,” she said.

Callum was very worried that with the current restrictions, Santa and his entourage wouldn’t be allowed to travel from their North Pole residence.

Callum Thornhill from Glanmire.

Pfizer sent two letters in total to Glanmire Callum's mum said.

“Callum initially sent a letter to Pfizer in Ringaskiddy. A few weeks had passed and we had almost forgotten about it when we received a lovely package and a letter which came from Ringaskiddy. Inside it was an arts and crafts box and a lovely personalised letter thanking Callum for his letter.

"The kind words in the letter reassured him that they had been in contact with Santa, who told them that he along with Mrs Claus, the elves and the reindeers were all safe and well.

“That was a great boost for Callum to hear, as it ensured he could relax and enjoy the build-up to the festive season. All the children were worried about Santa’s availability.

Pfizer Ringaskiddy letter to Callum

"About two weeks later I received another letter from New York which was a request for their CEO to respond to Callum’s letter on social media. It was a lovely touch and it meant a lot. It has got our Christmas off to a great start. He thinks he has saved Christmas for everybody,” she added.

Callum and his family met Santa in recent days when he was in Glanmire and he knew all about Callum’s letter to Pfizer.

“He was able to tell Callum about Pfizer getting in contact and he was thrilled with that. Callum is always thinking of others. He is very kind and it is in his nature to help others.”

Paula and her family are looking forward to a peaceful festive season. Callum is hoping Santa will bring a Batbot and Mario Lego.

“He can’t wait for Christmas. It has been a tough year for everyone. We are all looking forward to spending some quality time together and having a calm Christmas,” Paula added.