Heavy rainfall leads to lots of surface water and flooding on Cork roads this morning

A number of roads in Cork are in very bad condition this morning following the incessant rainfall yesterday.

Surface water and flooding are very prevalent around the county. West Cork in particular has been heavily affected. Roads in Bandon, Dunmanway and Macroom experienced a huge amount of turmoil following the heavy rain.

The heavy rainfall has contributed to water pouring from rivers, streams, and saturated fields. There have been reports of spot flooding between Timoleague and Barryroe, flooding on the Innishannon side of Bandon, and flooding between Skibbereen and Drimoleague.

Flooding has also occurred around Manch and Dunmanway, between Bandon and Macroom and in Ballineen and Enniskeane. There are also reports of flooding in Coppeen and between Enniskeane and Kilmurry.

A second pump has been switched on by the lake in Dunmanway to help alleviate concerns of flooding.

A tree has also been felled between Skibbereen and Leap and between Castletownbere and Glengarriff.

Motorists are being urged to drive with extreme caution on the roads today.