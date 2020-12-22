350 Irish residents being repatriated from UK today

Over 350 Irish residents were brought home from the UK on Tuesday night on special chartered flights organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Transport.

The special flights were split up between Aer Lingus and Ryanair with 170 brought home by Aer Lingus and 65 on Ryanair flights as well as 118 transported back to Ireland on ferries.

The announcement follows new restrictions from the Government being introduced from Christmas Eve with a third lockdown starting from January 1.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted the figures and thanked his team for working hard to bring 353 people home for Christmas.

The announcement follows new restrictions from the Government being introduced from Christmas Eve with a third lockdown starting from January 1 and the travel ban between Ireland and the UK extended until December 31.

The HSE also issued new guidelines for people travelling from the UK to Ireland asking people to self-isolate for 14 days whether a Covid test detects the presence of the virus or not.

Read More HSE release updated guidelines to anyone travelling from the UK

Further information from the HSE is available here.