Cork allocated almost €90m in roads funding for 2021

Almost €90m in funding for Cork roads has been granted by the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for 2021.

The breakdown of the grant sees €85,700,000 going towards improvement works in Cork County, with €1,290,093 for maintenance while Cork City was granted €1,660,000 for improvements and €344,776 for maintenance.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport and Cork TD, James O’Connor welcomed the announcement of nearly €90m for Cork as part of Transport Infrastructure Ireland's grant allocations for national roads for 2021, saying the money was badly needed and cited a number of treacherous roads across the East and North Cork Municipals.

A section of the N73 National Road from Mallow to Mitchelstown (near Kildorrery) where members of the Irish Road Hauliers Association want road improvements carried out. Trucks have difficulties passing in opposite directions due to the narrowness of the roadway and many hauliers regularly using the route are faced with costs due to damaged side mirrors and cameras.

The East Cork Fianna Fáil TD said that the N72 and N73 in North Cork are “exceptionally dangerous” and said he damaged his own car travelling on the N73 recently.

“The road is very narrow and it is very difficult for hauliers to pass each other without debris flying off and that is what happened to my car.”

Mr O’Connor commented, “This grant allocation is vitally important for the continued improvement of the roads network in Cork. This funding will have a huge positive impact on transport across Cork and will also benefit communities and businesses in the years ahead.

“By investing in better transport infrastructure now, we will see the beneficial knock-on on local business and economy well into the future.

“This funding of €88,994,869 is both welcome and timely for the people of Cork.”