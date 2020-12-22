Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 18:39

Cork city senior citizen's group offers advice, masks and sanitiser to members to keep safe this Christmas

Relatives visiting granny or granda on Christmas Day should continue to follow guidelines.

Roisin Burke

Hand sanitizer and face masks have been handed out to members of St Mary’s Senior Citizens in Knocknaheeny in an effort to keep them safe over the festive period.

Teresa McCarthy HSE Community Worker, Garda Adrian Cole, Tony Fitzgerald Knocknaheeny Youth Project, Breda McNamara St’ Mary’s Senior Citizens
Staff at St Mary’s Senior Citizens, supported by the HSE Community Work Department North Lee volunteers and Community Employment staff distributed hand sanitizers and face masks to their members.

Covid-19 latest: 13 deaths and 970 new cases reported 

Chairperson of St Mary’s Breda Mc Namara stated that they want to make sure their members are safe over Christmas.

“As we approach Christmas, it’s more important than ever that we all limit the number of contacts we have with others. Not only does this keep ourselves and others safe, but it also reduces the possibility that we will be a close contact of someone who has Covid-19, and needs to restrict our movements for Christmas.” 

 Relatives visiting granny or granda on Christmas Day should continue to 

  • maintain physical distancing of two metres;
  • wear a mask or face covering where appropriate;
  • wash hands often 
  •  observe cough and sneeze etiquette.

#covid-19 coronavirus cork christmas
