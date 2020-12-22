Cork city senior citizen's group offers advice, masks and sanitiser to members to keep safe this Christmas

Hand sanitizer and face masks have been handed out to members of St Mary’s Senior Citizens in Knocknaheeny in an effort to keep them safe over the festive period.
Staff at St Mary’s Senior Citizens, supported by the HSE Community Work Department North Lee volunteers and Community Employment staff distributed hand sanitizers and face masks to their members.
Chairperson of St Mary’s Breda Mc Namara stated that they want to make sure their members are safe over Christmas.
Relatives visiting granny or granda on Christmas Day should continue to
- maintain physical distancing of two metres;
- wear a mask or face covering where appropriate;
- wash hands often
- observe cough and sneeze etiquette.