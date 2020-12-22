Explainer: What will the new restrictions mean for me? 

The Government has announced that from midnight on 24 December until 12 January, Level 5 restrictions will apply nationally.

There will be a number of specific adjustments to Level 5 and, the Government said “certain transitional arrangements” will apply during the Christmas period.

What will the new restrictions mean?

The adjustments to Level 5 are as follows:

Non-essential retail may remain open, but the retail sector will be requested to defer January sales events

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may remain open for individual training only outdoor

Golf and tennis are permitted

Hotels may only open for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes except for guests who already have a booking and are due to check in up to and including 26 December

People must remain within your county (as opposed to within 5km of your home) apart from travel for work, education or other essential purposes

Non-contact training in pods of up to 15 may take place outdoors

No matches/events should take place except for professional and elite sports and horse racing and greyhound racing behind closed doors

Transitional arrangements for the Christmas period include: