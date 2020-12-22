Cork family win €75,000 on scratch card

Christmas has come early for Cork father who has won €75,000 on a Lotto scratch card.

Tomasz Bogdanski from Clonakilty celebrated as he collected his cheque for €75,000 after winning the top prize on €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card.

The lucky Clonakilty winner travelled to National Lottery headquarters in Dublin to collect his family’s prize just days before Christmas.

Mr Bogdanski, who is originally from Poland, purchased his winning scratch card at the Spar store on Clarke Street in the centre of Clonakilty town.

Speaking on the win, Mr Bogdanski said that receiving the good news just before Christmas was very special.

“It’s an amazing prize to win as a family and to win it just days before Christmas is even more special," he said.

However, Mr Bogdanski said that he has to thank his wife, Anna for the lucky scratch card which was bought while cashing in her previous win.

"We decided to cash in her €30 prize but seeing as we were on a lucky streak, I suggested that we buy two €5 scratch cards so that we could have one each. When we got home, we sat down to scratch them together and we just sat in silence when the €75,000 symbol appeared on the scratch card.

"It was a lovely moment. You hear about big scratch card wins all the time but you never expect it to be you.”

The Cork family have had a number of days to let their €75,000 win sink in and their focus has now turned to enjoying their Christmas.

“We consider ourselves very lucky in life more than anything else. I have a beautiful family and we just want to enjoy the Christmas holidays as much as we can. We do have some plans for the money but all of that can wait until the New Year. I might consider upgrading my car in the coming weeks and I have promised the family a proper sun holiday once we get over Covid-19,” added Mr Bogdanski.