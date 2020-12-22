Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 13:35

Breaking: Taoiseach announces Level 5 lockdown

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has annouced that the country will move into Level 5 from Christmas Eve.

Maeve Lee

The Taoiseach has confirmed that the country will return Level 5 lockdown from Christmas Eve until 12 January with “a number of specific adjustments”.

At 3 pm on Christmas Eve, restaurants and gastro pubs will close while hotels may only open for essential purposes, aside from those who already have a booking and are due to check-in up to and including 26 December.

Hotels may provide food and bar services to guests only after that.

Non-essential retail will remain open under the measures however, they will be requested to defer any January sales events.

Current provision on family gatherings which allow visits for up to two other households will remain in place up to and include 26 December.

Visits from one other household will be allowed up to 31 December. However, from 1 January, no visitors are permitted in private homes except for essential family reasons.

Travel outside of counties will be permitted until 26 December but those away from their county will be able to return to their place of residence after that point.

Schools, early learning and child-care services will remain open while higher, further and adult training will remain primarily online.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will remain open for individual training while non-contact training in pods of up to 15 people may take place outdoors.

No matches will take place except for professional and elite sports.

Speaking at Government buildings, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the country must move quickly” to meet the new threat “aggressively” and “head-on”.

