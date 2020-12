THERE is a danger of flooding in parts of Cork and other areas of Munster from this afternoon.

A yellow rainfall warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

The forecaster is warning of heavy rain at times, which could lead to localised flooding - from 3pm.

Rainfall totals of between 30 and 40 mm are forecast, with higher predicted for mountainous areas.

The warning will be in place until 9am tomorrow morning.