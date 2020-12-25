Pictures: Cork students bringing joy to older people

A GROUP of Transition Year students at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar, brought smiles to the faces of some of the older people in the area this week as they dropped off personalised Christmas presents to Ballynoe CareChoice nursing home in White’s Cross.

The students also made sure to get some gifts to elderly people living alone in the locality.

Terence De Jesus taking part in the delivery.

As part of their Young Social Innovators (YSI) programme, which sees students respond to an issue in their community, the students chose to work on the connection with those isolated, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colm O Corcora, college principal and teacher Carol Manley, with Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar Transition Year students from left, Rebecca Hogan, Courtney McCormack, Abbie Mannix, Sophie Cotter, Alanna Weir and Ava Chisholm.

Their YSI teacher, Carol Manley, said the residents were delighted to receive their presents.

“All the gifts are personalised. The students made personalised Christmas decorations and cards and notes,” she told The Echo. “We were introduced to three residents, three ladies, all socially distanced, and they were thrilled.

"The care home staff said they were delighted, that it was a bit of a boost over Christmas.”

Alanna Weir, packing bags.

She also said the students were proud of themselves for having made the gifts and presented them.

Not only did the students visit the local nursing home, but they also created gift bags for some elderly people living alone in the area. We got in contact with the local community council and we were able to try and get gifts to those who live alone as well. There are a lot of elderly farmers around the area, and elderly women on their own all around the townlands of Carrignavar, so we hopefully got to all of them as well,” Ms Manley said.

Sophie Cotter and Ava Chisholm, getting packed up before delivering Christmas presents.

YSI is about encouraging young people to re-imagine the world and empowering them to bring their vision to life.

“It’s a national programme. It’s our first year doing it,” Ms Manley explained. “It’s all about trying to get students into the community and make them aware of what’s around them.”