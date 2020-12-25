Pictures: Cork students bringing joy to older people

As part of their Young Social Innovators (YSI) programme, which sees students respond to an issue in their community, the students chose to work on the connection with those isolated, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Their YSI teacher, Carol Manley, said the residents were delighted to receive their presents.
She also said the students were proud of themselves for having made the gifts and presented them.
YSI is about encouraging young people to re-imagine the world and empowering them to bring their vision to life.