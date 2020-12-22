Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 11:29

Outbreak of Covid-19 sees 9 people test positive at Cork direct provision centre

This morning, mass testing of residents at the centre has been carried out, and the nine who have already tested positive are being removed from the centre by the Health Service Executive.

Ann Murphy

NINE residents of Kinsale Road direct provision centre have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a letter from HSE to residents seen by The Echo.

One resident at the centre said that there is concern among those living in the centre because it is the highest number to date to have tested positive there. 

He said there have been three previous outbreaks.

He said residents are terrified because they share facilities including the canteen and laundry room. He added: “We are very very worried.” 

In a letter received by residents last night from the HSE, residents were told to restrict their movements if they know they were a close contact of any of the nine who have tested positive to date. 

The letter added: “As much as is possible, please stay in your room for the time period required or until we can source alternative accommodation for you. Do not go to work or school. Do not use public transport or communal areas in the centre. Do not visit others or allow visitors in your room.” 

Testing got underway at the centre at 8.30am. The letter asked residents for their full cooperation in attending for a test if asked to do so. The letter explained: “Testing is vital to protect you and your family and friends and all the residents and staff.” 

A spokeswoman for the HSE said the executive would not be commenting on the situation at the centre.

