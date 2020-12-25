Fri, 25 Dec, 2020 - 09:00

'A lovely honour': Cork toddler cover star of 2021 calendar

The three-year-old proved a natural in front of the camera.

John Bohane

EDDIE Trout adorns the front cover of a 2021 calendar that aims to raise funds for the Down Syndrome Centre in Cabinteely.

The Cork toddler, who is three, proved a natural in front of the camera. His proud mum Colette is thrilled with Eddie’s photoshoot debut.

“It is lovely for him and all the family. Eddie was a natural. He was all excited. It was a lovely honour for Eddie,” she said.

Ms Trout revealed that Eddie was delighted to take part in the photoshoot which was held in the Padraig Pearse Museum in Dublin. 

“When they rang we were thrilled. The Down Syndrome Centre do amazing work. 

"To be on the front cover is so special. 

"The pictures are gorgeous and we are very proud.

“It was a lovely opportunity for Eddie. He was thrilled to take part and so many people are recognising him now.

“The calendars are on sale in all the Dunnes Stores shops. When he saw himself, he nearly pulled the stand down with excitement!”

