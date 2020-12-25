'A lovely honour': Cork toddler cover star of 2021 calendar

Ms Trout revealed that Eddie was delighted to take part in the photoshoot which was held in the Padraig Pearse Museum in Dublin.
EDDIE Trout adorns the front cover of a 2021 calendar that aims to raise funds for the Down Syndrome Centre in Cabinteely.
The Cork toddler, who is three, proved a natural in front of the camera. His proud mum Colette is thrilled with Eddie’s photoshoot debut.
“It is lovely for him and all the family. Eddie was a natural. He was all excited. It was a lovely honour for Eddie,” she said.
Ms Trout revealed that Eddie was delighted to take part in the photoshoot which was held in the Padraig Pearse Museum in Dublin.
“When they rang we were thrilled. The Down Syndrome Centre do amazing work.
"To be on the front cover is so special.
"The pictures are gorgeous and we are very proud.
“It was a lovely opportunity for Eddie. He was thrilled to take part and so many people are recognising him now.
“The calendars are on sale in all the Dunnes Stores shops. When he saw himself, he nearly pulled the stand down with excitement!”
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo
5 minutes agoClune: Authorities must act against disinformation
9 minutes ago'Getting to see that person’s face again means you have another memory', Cork nurse arranging virtual visits
22 seconds agoCork GPs advise on how to stay safe when visiting family at Christmas
22 seconds agoEditorial: A Christmas thank you to all who have helped
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo