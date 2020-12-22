Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 09:41

Last-minute Christmas deliveries to Ireland affected by UK freight disruption

UK freight disruption will have a knock-on effect for last minute deliveries to and from Ireland.

Following the announcement of the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 in parts of mainland Britain, EU countries, including Ireland have moved to ban arrivals from the UK.

On Sunday evening, the Irish Government announced a 48-hour ban, which is due to expire today at midnight, but is expected to be extended beyond Christmas following a Cabinet meeting later today.

The ban has caused delays to hauliers from both the UK and Europe, who use Britain as a land-bridge between Ireland and the continent.

An Post says it is closely monitoring the situation, but deliveries already in Ireland will arrive on time if they are already in the system.

DHL says express delivery services connecting Ireland and Europe are continuing as normal.

Bernard McCarthy, Managing Director of DHL Express Ireland says there was a temporary suspension of road-based services over the freight ban between France and the UK, but the core business is unaffected.

Consumers waiting on parcels are being instructed to use the tracking company supplier by the delivery company and to visit the companies website for updates regarding expected delivery times.

