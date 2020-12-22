Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 08:30

Three men to appear in court this morning in relation to rogue trading in Cork city

Three men to appear in court this morning in relation to rogue trading in Cork city

Three men arrested yesterday in Cork have since been charged and all three are due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Yesterday, Gardaí have arrested the three men as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected rogue traders in Cork city.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

On September 4 Gardaí received a report from a lady, aged in her 70s and who lives alone, about work she recently had done by tradesmen at her house in the Bishopstown area of Cork.

Gardaí were told that on the morning of August 24, three men had arrived at her house, uninvited, and agreed to clean her driveway for €900. 

The men then allegedly stated that the roof needed to be fixed along with other jobs and made her feel pressured into paying over €5450. When the lady had no cash left, she was allegedly asked to go to the bank to withdraw more money.

After she inspected the work that was carried out, it is alleged there was paint damage to her driveway and house, as well as damage caused to her patio slabs.

In August of this year, two Detective Gardaí were appointed to assist this operation, allowing for both surveillance and high visibility patrols to be carried out.

The operation, which is still ongoing, has also seen an increase in checkpoints carried out with the assistance of the Department of Social Welfare.

More in this section

Hands holding glasses with beer on a table in London Restaurants and gastropubs expected to be told to close on Christmas Eve with inter-county travel banned from December 27
Decrease in number of people in Cork receiving pandemic payment Decrease in number of people in Cork receiving pandemic payment
Last-minute Christmas deliveries to Ireland affected by UK freight disruption

Last-minute Christmas deliveries to Ireland affected by UK freight disruption

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad