Jury to continue deliberations in Cork trial of man who denies raping woman

The jury will continue their deliberations today in the trial of a young Kerry man who denies raping a woman at her home, organising her work or intimidating her by the drawing of a decapitated woman with a man holding her head aloft.

Firstly, he is accused of two counts of rape – vaginal and anal – in the course of the same incident.

The complainant said that on September 25 2017 she came home at around 5 p.m. and he came in after her. She said he took her phone. She started to make the fire and was very nervous. She said he caught her and put her over his shoulders and brought her upstairs, threw her on the bed and raped her vaginally and anally. She said that she cried hysterically and asked him to stop. “I was bawling,” she said, adding she was in “a state.” She testified that he told her to keep her mouth shut about it and not to say a word.

The accused described it in some similar details but insisted it was all consensual and in the manner of sex they had before. “I put her over my shoulder and carried her upstairs… Brought her to the room and had my way with her.” He said he took off her jeans and put down his own pants and had vaginal and anal sex with her. He said at one stage she put her hand back on his hip. He said she was pushing up off the bed and she said stop three or four times but this was like every other time they had consensual sex. Afterward he said he put his clothes on and said, “Good luck so.” He said she did not look to be upset. Asked if she cried or shouted when it was happening he said she did not. Questioned about the complainant telling him to stop, he replied, “That was her thing, yeah.”

Secondly, he is accused of organising prostitution.

“He was the boss of my prostitution,” the Kerry woman testified. She said all of the money from clients went first to him and then he would pay her every Thursday. The least she made was €300 and the most was €800 in one week - those being the amounts which she was paid by him. She said he recorded accounts on invoice sheets headed, Hookers R Us. She said she had worked in this area before she met the accused on the FabSwingers website and that he suggested how she would organise it to earn more.

Defence senior counsel, Colman Cody, said the complainant was not a woman coerced or trafficked into prostitution and that by her partnership with the defendant she saw opportunities for how her business could be enhanced.

Finally, he denies intimidating the complainant in relation to the giving of evidence in the trial.

Prosecution senior counsel Roisín Lacey said 34-year-old complainant saw a Snapchat “drawing of a headless person hanging from a tree and a naked man wearing a crown holding aloft the severed head of a female, and the words, karma, suffer and c***,” and another message with the words, “I guess it takes a special kind of rape victim to want to stay close to her rapist.” The defendant said the Snapchat drawing was a ‘story’ rather than a communication to a particular person and could be accessed by anyone who knew him and was connected to him by Snapchat. He said it was about “everything that is going on in my life – all the bullshit aimed at me – I was accused of rape.” He also said, “I can see how it would be intimidating for (complainant) but she was not meant to see it.” He denied that another Snapchat messaged was aimed at getting her to withdraw her rape complaint but he added, “I knew I would hear from the guards about it.”

Mr Justice Michael White told the six men and six women of the jury to return to the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork to resume their deliberations today.