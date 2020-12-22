More than 6,500 Covid-19 cases reported in Cork since start of pandemic 

MORE than 6,500 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic, while more than 70 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded here.

That is according to the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) 18th publication of Covid-19 deaths and cases, which provides insights into those who have either died from or contracted Covid-19, by using data from the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) provided to the CSO by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and data from the HSE’s Swiftcare and Covid Care Tracker (CCT) systems.

The latest data shows a total of 6,527 cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in Cork up to December 11.

The median age of cases in Cork is 35.

A total of 76 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Cork up to and including December 11.

The median age of those who died of Covid-19 in Cork is 84.

Between September 11 to December 11, there were five deaths recorded in Cork in the week of October 30 and a further five deaths in the week of November 13.

Deaths were also reported in three other weeks during this period, although the exact number of deaths is not available as the figure was lower than five.

Between September 11 to December 11, the week of October 16 saw the most cases recorded in Cork at 931.

The second-highest number of cases of 792 were recorded in the week previous.

Cases linked to outbreaks

Nationally, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 42,163 positive Covid-19 cases linked to an outbreak, which is defined as two or more cases in the same location and time.

From September to December, cases linked to an outbreak in Cork were at their highest in the week of October 9 when 403 cases were linked to an outbreak.

Cases linked to outbreaks continued to decline in Cork from the following week, until increasing in the week up to and including December 11 when 29 cases were recorded as being linked to an outbreak, an increase of 13 cases when compared to the previous week.

Nationally, in the week up to December 11, a total of 94 cases linked to outbreaks were recorded in private households, 70 were recorded in nursing homes, 54 cases were recorded in extended families, 49 in school environments, 47 in hospitals, 39 in workplaces, 13 were related to community outbreaks, 10 were recorded in childcare facilities or community hospitals, nine were travel-related and seven were from a religious or other ceremony.

A further five cases were recorded in other healthcare services and five more were recorded in other unspecified locations.

Referrals for tests

There were 64,061 referrals for community testing where a valid reservation was recorded in the week ending December 11 with referrals for testing decreasing in that week, in particular among the 45 to 64 age groups, which fell from 19,324 to 17,826.

However, 29,684 people nationally were referred for testing by their GP in the week up to and including December 11, compared to 28,213 the previous week.

78,416 tests were carried out in the week up to and including December 11 and the weekly positivity rate was 2.50, compared to a positivity rate of 2.60 the week previous when a total of 75,462 tests were carried out.

The average number of contacts per positive case per week was three in the week ending 11 December, down from four contacts in early October.

Hospitalisations

The report showed that the peak week for admissions to hospitals was the week ending March 27 when 688 of the 3,428 cases were admitted to hospital and a further 95 of these were admitted to ICU.

In comparison, of the 1,694 confirmed cases in the week ending December 11, 57 were admitted to hospital and five people to ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,739 deaths of people with underlying conditions from 19,653 confirmed cases with underlying conditions.