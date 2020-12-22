Tributes paid to well-known Cork woman who 'provided memories to generations'

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Cork woman who has been described as a “beloved, mother, grandmother and legend”.

Georgina Piper, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 14, was the wife of the late Joe Piper and had been involved with Piper’s Funfair in Crosshaven for many years.

Piper’s Funfair and Amusements, known locally as The Merries, has been the heart of Crosshaven’s fun and family entertainment for generations with the Piper family being Ireland’s oldest funfair family still in business, dating back as far as 1837.

Mrs Piper was better known locally as the Bingo by many as she ran the Bingo in The Merries.

Speaking to The Echo, her son, Mark Piper, said that people related back to her being the person running the Bingo locally.

He said she was “fierce well known between Douglas and Crosshaven” and that she was very involved in the funfair too and people in the community knew her as her positivity would “keep people going”.

He said that she provided memories to generations and always treated everyone she met as a cherished friend.

The family said that her passing marks the end of an era, but that her wit, good humour and golden heart will live on with them forever.

The family also thanked those in the community for their support following Mrs Piper’s passing and said they are “completely overwhelmed by love and response” from all.

Mrs Piper was laid to rest on Thursday, December 17 following a private funeral mass.