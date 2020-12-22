Cork GP says he would be 'astonished' if new Covid variant not already here as authorities say Ireland is now in third wave

The Department of Health announced 727 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday evening, and said there had been an 82% increase in the five-day rolling average of cases.
Speaking at the briefing, Department of Health chief medical officer Tony Holohan described the disease trends as “gravely concerning”.
“The situation has deteriorated rapidly in recent days,” said Dr Holohan.
“A total of 3,837 cases have been notified in the past seven days.”
Dr Nolan said that the virus was transmitting very rapidly and “faster than we have seen at any point since March”.
Cork GP and former lord mayor John Sheehan said he was concerned about an increase in cases over the Christmas period.
Dr Sheehan continued: “I think the big concern is that if it’s up now, in two weeks after Christmas, and when the numbers start shooting up into the thousands, and will that leave us in big trouble, and I think that’s where their concern is: the rate of increase.”