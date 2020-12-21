Government announces details of consular flights from Great Britain

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, and Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, have this evening announced a minimum of two consular flights from Great Britain to get Irish residents stranded home to Ireland.

The flights will also be accessible to Irish-bound passengers who are transiting through British airports who have also become stranded.

However, there will be no access to people living in Great Britain who were planning short trips to Ireland for Christmas.

The flights will take place tomorrow evening and be operated by Irish airlines.

At least one flight will depart from London, the other departure airport will be decided by the demand from those who contact the Department of Foreign Affairs assistance line, a statement from the Ministers said.

People who are eligible to travel on the consular flights are being asked to identify themselves to the Department of Foreign Affairs, demonstrates their entitlement under the criteria, and register to be included on the flight by calling the dedicated assistance line +353 1 6131700 It is not possible to book these flights through any other route.

The statement said that consular teams have identified a small number of Irish residents who are stranded in Great Britain after taking short trips in their vehicles.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Transport will now make arrangements with ferry companies to give these Irish residents exceptional access to ferry services that are currently for freight only in order to return home.

“These ferry journeys cannot be booked directly and those eligible to travel must also contact the assistance line on +353 1 613 1700.”

People are also being reminded that anyone who travels from Great Britain, or has traveled in recent days, should self isolate for 14-days in the interest of public health