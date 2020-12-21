Three men arrested as part of operation targeting rogue traders in Cork

Three men have been arrested as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected rogue traders in Cork city.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested this morning and are currently detained at Togher and Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda statement said that on September 4, 2020 gardaí had received a report from a lady, aged in her 70s, about work she recently had done by tradesmen at her house in the Bishopstown area of Cork.

"Gardaí were told that on the morning of August 24, three men had arrived at her house, uninvited, and agreed to clean her driveway for €900.

"The men then stated that the roof needed to be fixed along with other jobs and made her feel pressured into paying over €5450. When the lady had no cash left, she was even asked to go to the bank to withdraw more money," the statement added.

It continued "after she inspected the work that was carried out, there was paint damage to her driveway and house, as well as damage caused to her patio slabs.

"In August of this year two detective gardaí were appointed to assist this operation, allowing for both surveillance and high visibility patrols to be carried out."

The operation, which is still ongoing, has also seen an increase in checkpoints carried out with the assistance of the Department of Social Welfare.

Crime Prevention Officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said “One of the best crime prevention tools we have is good neighbours. If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols.

“If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the gardaí immediately.

"Genuine trade’s people won’t be offended by any queries that you or gardaí may make.”

Further crime prevention advice regarding bogus traders and callers is available here.