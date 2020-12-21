Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 18:19

Two people in hospital following N20 collision

Maeve Lee

Two people have been taken to hospital following a head-on collision near the Blarney Businesses Park.

The incident occurred on the N20 this evening after 4 pm outside Blarney and involved two vehicles.

Two people have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The collision had caused traffic delays coming from the Cork City direction on the N20 onto Shean Road Lower (R617) in Blarney Village.

Emergency services are still at the scene but the traffic delays are expected to ease shortly. 

