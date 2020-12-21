Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 17:37

Man arrested following investigation into alleged financial services fraud in Cork 

An investigation into alleged financial services fraud in the Mallow area saw a 46-year-old man being arrested and charged with multiple charges related to over €300,000. 

Liam Heylin

Detective Garda James O’Reilly arrested Mervyn Tanner of Buttery Court, Market Square, Mallow, County Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

The amounts of money allegedly defrauded from injured parties referred to in the charges varied from €3,000 to €212,000. 

The time period refers to various dates from November 2010 to December 2015.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case should proceed by indictment for trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. 

Alternatively, if a plea of guilty was entered to the charges at Cork District Court, sentencing could take place at the circuit court.

No background details were given in court today as to how the alleged offences came to be committed.

Frank Buttimer solicitor represented Mervyn Tanner.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until January 18 at Cork District Court.

cork court
Garda stock

Two people in hospital following N20 collision

