Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 13:55

Off-duty Garda arrested in Cork after failing breath test following road crash

GARDAÍ in Cork have confirmed that a member of the force was arrested on Saturday after failing a roadside breath test.

Shortly after 5.30am on Saturday, Gardaí attended at the scene of a traffic collision involving a car and van at Silver Springs Hill, Cork City. 

The driver of the car, an off-duty member of An Garda Síochána, was arrested having failed a roadside breath test for alcohol.

He was taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station and later released without charge. 

The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries at Cork University Hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing.

